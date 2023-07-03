Henderson and Owensboro gear up for Independence Day celebrations

HENDERSON/OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Two Kentucky cities are ready to kick off their Independence Day celebrations this week.

In Henderson, riverfront fireworks will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Monday. Organizers say there will be food trucks and live music that starts at 6 p.m. in Audubon Mill Park.

Henderson officials say the fireworks show begins at 9:15 p.m.

On Tuesday, the Owensboro Independence Day Celebration will be held at the Owensboro Convention Center from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Owensboro organizers say food, inflatables and fireworks are all on the agenda for Tuesday. Fireworks is scheduled to begin around 9:15 p.m.

