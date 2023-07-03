Birthday Club
Gossman leads Otters to series win over the Slammers

By Aaron Hancock
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JOLIET, ILL. (WFIE) - The Evansville Otters used hits from six different players and a quality start from Austin Gossmann to defeat the Joliet Slammers 6-3 in the series rubber match Sunday evening.

With the win, Evansville has now won three straight road series.

Gossmann worked seven terrific innings, allowing just five hits and two runs, striking out four batters. The third-year Otter worked three in-order innings and allowed just two baserunners over his final five innings of work. The Southern Indiana grad earned his fourth win of the season.

The Otters provided early run support with three runs in the first inning. In just his second professional game, John Dyer hit the key two-out two-RBI double. Joliet committed two errors in the inning.

The Slammers scratched across two runs in the second inning to cut the deficit to one but the Otters responded with another run in the third on a Jake Green RBI single.

Evansville continued to grow the lead with another run in the fifth. Jomar Reyes led off with a double and came around to score on a sacrifice fly.

The Otters added one more run in the eighth as Green led off with a walk, Bryan Rosario bunted for a base hit and Green eventually scored on another sacrifice fly.

Joliet scored one in the ninth but closer Jake Polancic came in from the bullpen to slam the door shut on a Slammers comeback with a game-ending strikeout.

Reyes worked his on-base streak to a team-leading 23 games and led the squad with two hits. With the win, the Otters move into a tie for second place in the Frontier League West. They are 10-8 on the road with wins in four of six road series.

Evansville continues the road trip with a rare Monday evening ballgame against the Lake Erie Crushers in Avon, OH. First pitch is slated for 6:05 PM CT. The Otters broadcast will be carried on the Otters Digital Network and simulcast on FloSports.

All home and road Otters games this season are televised on FloSports with audio-only coverage available for free on the Evansville Otters YouTube page.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

