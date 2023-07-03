GCSO: Hazelton man arrested on burglary and trespass charges

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Gibson County Sheriff’s Office officials say a Gibson County man is accused of breaking and entering.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Joshua Flusche of Hazleton forced his way into a building on North Main Street near First Street Friday night.

Deputies say Flusche was found with three juveniles.

Flusche is booked into the Gibson County Jail on burglary and criminal trespass charges.

