Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

GCSO: Hazelton man arrested on burglary and trespass charges

GCSO: Hazelton man arrested on burglary and trespass charges
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Gibson County Sheriff’s Office officials say a Gibson County man is accused of breaking and entering.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Joshua Flusche of Hazleton forced his way into a building on North Main Street near First Street Friday night.

Deputies say Flusche was found with three juveniles.

Flusche is booked into the Gibson County Jail on burglary and criminal trespass charges.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. Heather Glenn
Tell City Police Sgt. and suspect killed in exchange of gunfire at Perry Co. Memorial Hospital
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed more than 250 bills into law from the past legislative...
Several new Indiana laws take effect July 1
Police: Suspect tries to kiss officer during arrest
Police: Suspect tries to kiss officer during arrest
WCSO: Woman arrested after standoff with deputies
WCSO: Woman arrested after standoff with deputies
Police: Man arrested on multiple charges, including burglary
Police: Man arrested on multiple charges, including burglary

Latest News

Two people arrested after stabbing incident in Evansville
Two people arrested after stabbing incident in Evansville
HPD: Names released of 2 killed in murder/suicide in Henderson
HPD: Names released of 2 killed in murder/suicide in Henderson
Motorcycle rider flown to hospital after Oakland City crash
Motorcycle rider flown to hospital after Oakland City crash
GCSO: Hazelton man arrested on burglary and trespass charges
GCSO: Hazelton man arrested on burglary and trespass charges