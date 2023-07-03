Fire officials encourage firework safety amidst upcoming holiday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Independence Day is a few days away, and first responders say individuals planning to use fireworks this holiday season need to use caution.

Indiana state law requires an individual to be at least 18-year-old to purchase fireworks.

Paramedic Lieutenant Scott Township EMS, Ryan Bosecher, says sparklers and other fireworks shouldn’t be used by unsupervised minors.

“One of the things we really want to kind of emphasize is how easily that someone can get injured by the fireworks, the most common injuries are going to be your extremities hands, arms, that kind of thing,” said Bosecher.

Emergency officials say it’s important to be mindful of where you are when you light them off.

“After the fireworks are let off when you put them in the receptacle make sure it’s away from the house, it’s good to have a bucket, put fireworks in the bucket of water and keep it away from the house,” said Elliott. “Sometimes people will think that they’re cooled off enough they’ll bring them in their garage. And that’s when they’re not.”

Andy Kissel, store manager of Mark’s Fireworks on the West side said, “There’s a lot of people that the Fourth of July is kind of like their Christmas, so they come in excited, and we’d like to match that excitement and kind of make the experience of picking out their fireworks fun and memorable for the whole family.”

According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s office, Indiana law allows you to discharge fireworks on your property until 11 PM. On a legal holiday, that gets pushed back to midnight.

