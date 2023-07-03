Birthday Club
Break in the storm, not as humid to start the week

By Jeff Lyons
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Severe thunderstorms battered the Tri-State again on Sunday with several reports of hail and scattered wind damage.   As the storms move out, the weather will settle down to start the work week.  Monday may start with some fog early, then clear to partly cloudy skies and a high of 88.  Independence Day will be typically warm and humid with a high of 90.  A few isolated thunderstorms may pop up in the afternoon.  More active weather returns on Wednesday and Thursday with showers and thunderstorms.  Highs will ease into the middle 80s from Wednesday through the weekend.

