Attic catches fire in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Fire Department is looking into what started at attic fire.

Crews say they got the call just before 9 p.m. Sunday on Landsdowne. That’s not too far away from Old Hartford Road.

Firefighters say the fire was under control within minutes.

At this point, it’s not known if anyone was living in the house or if anyone was forced from their home.

