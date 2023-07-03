Birthday Club
2 long-lost brothers reconnect after 33 years

By Jacee Caldwell
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GREENWOOD, Ind. (WFIE) - Two siblings finally reconnected after over three decades and one phone call.

After decades of searching, Jacob Connell found his long-lost older brother, Matt Gibson in Greenwood.

“We ended up facetiming for what was it? From like 9 to 5:30 in the morning. Oh man, it was a great conversation. That was one of thee best things to ever happen to me in my life,” Connell said.

They had plenty to catch up on.

“I mean we’re catching up on 30 some years worth of stuff and we probably barely scratched the surface. It was a very neat experience for me,” Gibson said.

Gibson hadn’t heard from his little brother since Connell was 6-months old when their father was killed in a car accident in 1990.

The journey leading up to this phone call, was years in the making – 33 years to be exact.

“Immediately. As soon as I saw his face, like I was just so happy to see him. Like if we were in an airport in the 90′s when you were allowed in the terminal to run after your loved ones, as soon as I got off the plane, I wish I had that moment,” Connell said.

Gibson isn’t the only long-lost sibling either.

During his search, Connell learned more about another brother and sister; Mitchell who passed away in 2009 and Lauren, who he plans to reach out to next.

Both Connell and Gibson have families of their own now, but to them this is only the beginning.

It’s all thanks to Ancestry.com and a few posts to Facebook groups in Indiana.

“My odds were against me but I won. I got him. I’m so happy I was able to reconnect with my older brother,” Connell said.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

