The Stephen Foster Stakes: The first grade one race in Ellis Park history

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Stephen Foster Day brought a lot of anticipation to the Tri-State, and also a lot of fans out to the Pea Patch.

11 races stacked Saturday’s card at Ellis Park. But folks traveled all the way to the Tri-State for the ticket to the Breeder’s Cup, the Stephen Foster Stakes.

“It’s really a historical day for Henderson, Kentucky, so we’re happy to be here, with good friends,” said Shelbi Carroll, a Henderson native.

Although $1 million was the purse in the big stakes, money was also on the line for fans looking to pick the right horse when the time came.

“Haven’t been here in years,” Larry Lofton said.

Lofton, a Princeton native, didn’t even know the stakes were happening before he made the trip. But, for horse racing fans like Ken McCain, this race is always circled on their calendar.

McCain traveled over five hours, and through some less than forgiving weather, to be at the race he goes to every year.

The Cincinnati native says he’s managed to stay up to date while Churchill Downs’ has had their Spring Meet races at Ellis.

“Belterra Park is only 9 miles from my house, I’ve been betting Ellis Park the whole time up there,” McCain said.

Through unforgiving heat, shade was plentiful, but only if you were willing to sacrifice the up close and personal view of the races going on.

“It’s a little hot,” Lexington resident Kayla Nord said. “We’ve been in the shade, we’re fine,” Carroll added.

Nord, Carroll, and another half-dozen of their friends met up at Ellis for the stakes. All agreed their time at Ellis was well spent, even if the races didn’t go in their favor.

“[You] Get your food, get your drinks,” Emily Herron said. “[You can] See the horses right up front and center.”

The Spring Meet concludes on Sunday at Ellis Park, but this isn’t the last time horses will race this summer at the Pea Patch.

Ellis Park kicks off their usual racing schedule on Friday, July 7.

You can view the entire schedule on their website.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.