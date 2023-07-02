Birthday Club
Severe T-Storm Watch until 8 CDT for the Tri-State

80 mph winds possible
WFIE Alert Day
WFIE Alert Day(WFIE)
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the entire Tri-State until 8pm CDT. All of the heat and humidity will make the atmosphere very unstable this afternoon. Severe thunderstorms will quickly develop and may produce 2″ diameter hail and 80mph winds. Tornadoes are possible, especially if storms are able to organize into lines. You should keep an eye on weather conditions Sunday afternoon and early evening. We will catch a break from the storms on Monday and Tuesday, but it will still be hot and humid.

Police: Suspect tries to kiss officer during arrest
EPD looking for women accused of taking $1,800 in glasses frames
Newburgh woman worried about invasive species at Overlook

