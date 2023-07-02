Myers & Brahms guide Otters past Slammers

JOLIET, IL. (WFIE) - The Evansville Otters scored five runs in the fourth and four runs in the fifth to dominate the Joliet Slammers Saturday night, 10-1.

Noah Myers had two hits and three walks on his way to three runs while Parker Brahms worked seven and two-third dominant innings from the mound.

Brahms struck out seven, allowing just three hits and a run. He retired 13 Slammers in a row over the stretch from the 3rd to the 8th inning. Joliet scored their only run in the eighth.

Evansville put the game away early with a big fourth inning. Ethan Skender and George Callil led off with base hits. With Skender at third, Bryan Rosario executed a squeeze play perfectly, scoring the first run of the inning.

The Otters unnerved the Slammers from there as Joliet committed three errors over two plays, scoring two more runs. Myers scored the fourth run of the inning on a fielders’ choice groundout and Jomar Reyes capped the inning with an RBI double.

The bats continued their tear in the fifth inning as Skender led off with another base hit before two batters were hit by pitches. A sacrifice fly scored a run, Myers knocked an RBI single to left and Dakota Phillips hit a two-RBI double to highlight the four run inning.

Myers scored the first run of the game, leading off the contest with a single and eventually scoring on a sacrifice fly.

Phillips led the Otters with three RBIs. Jomar Reyes moved his team-long on-base streak to 22 games. Skender scored a run for the 10th consecutive game, a new Otters’ season high.

Evansville scored double digit runs for the sixth time this year. The Otters have also recorded double-digit hits in five consecutive games - a season best.

Evansville and Joliet play for the series Sunday evening from Duly Field with another 6:05 PM CT first pitch. The Otters broadcast will be carried on the Otters Digital Network.

All home and road Otters games this season are televised on FloSports with audio-only coverage available for free on the Evansville Otters YouTube page.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

