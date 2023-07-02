More severe storms and heat Sunday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Another round of severe storms for the Tri-State today. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and trigger storms by Sunday afternoon. Damaging winds will be the main threat, but large hail and heavy rainfall are also possible with the severe storms. A tornado or two cannot be completely ruled out. Storms should fire along the Ohio River and move southeast into Western Kentucky. The Storm Prediction Center has placed a level 3 out of 5 risk across the southern edge of the area. Flash flooding may occur, especially in places that received heavy rainfall yesterday. Evansville Regional Airport picked up 1.06″ of rain on Saturday. Nearly 3.5″ of rain has fallen since Thursday at the official airport gauge. Many locations have received 5 or more inches since Thursday.

