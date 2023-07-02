EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police officials say a man was arrested Sunday morning after fleeing and hitting police officers while being taken into custody.

According to an affidavit, police were dispatched to a trespass in progress on the 2500 block of North Us Highway 41.

Officials say upon arrival, the victim told authorities a man, later identified as Christian Kimpling, had been on their property of which he was barred from.

Police say they were eventually able to locate Kimpling, who told police his name was Phillip. When police told Kimpling they believed him to be the person they were looking for, he began to run away.

Officials say Kimpling ignored police officer’s verbal commands to stop and kept running. When police would catch up with Kimpling, he would fight police and take off running again.

Police say Kimpling struck an officer multiple times in the face. Kimpling was taken into custody after police used force.

According to the affidavit, upon further investigation, Kimpling was found to be a sexually violent predator. Kimpling said he did not have an ID on him.

Officials say Kimpling was taken to the hospital and then later transported to the Vanderburgh Community Corrections Center.

Kimpling is charged with false reporting, resisting law enforcement, failure to possess a driver’s license as a sex offender and battery.

EPD: Sex offender arrested after resisting law enforcement (Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.