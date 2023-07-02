Police: Man arrested on multiple charges, including burglary

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a man was arrested Saturday night after threatening someone with a gun.

According to an affidavit, police were dispatched to the 1300 block of South Governor Street in response to a person with a gun.

Officials say when police arrived, they took the suspect, later identified as Pedro Gomez, into custody.

Police say the victim told them that Gomez entered his home without permission and pointed a gun at him saying, “I’ll kill you.”

Officials say the victim recognized the firearm as his and Gomez had taken it from his unlocked vehicle. The victim stated that he grabbed the gun from Gomez and took him to the ground until officers arrived.

Police say Gomez was transported to the hospital for medical clearance, then to the Vanderburgh County Corrections Center.

Officials say Gomez is booked on intimidation with a deadly weapon, burglary, theft and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle.

EPD: Man arrested on multiple charges, including burglary (Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.