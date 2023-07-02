EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police officials say a man was arrested Saturday night on two counts of intimidation with a deadly weapon.

According to Evansville Police, officers were dispatched at 7:15 p.m. to the 2200 block of Monroe Avenue in response to a man, later identified as Dennis Hungate, threatening a man with a box cutter, stating he would cut him.

Officials say when officers arrived on scene, the victim told them Hungate was walking just down the road away from them.

Police say officers eventually caught up to Hungate and placed him into custody.

According to the affidavit, police noticed blood on Hungate’s face from the victim defending himself with a broom handle.

Officials say Hungate was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail and booked on two counts of intimidation with a deadly weapon.

EPD: Man arrested after threatening victim with box cutter (Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office)

