Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

EPD: Man arrested after threatening victim with box cutter

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police officials say a man was arrested Saturday night on two counts of intimidation with a deadly weapon.

According to Evansville Police, officers were dispatched at 7:15 p.m. to the 2200 block of Monroe Avenue in response to a man, later identified as Dennis Hungate, threatening a man with a box cutter, stating he would cut him.

Officials say when officers arrived on scene, the victim told them Hungate was walking just down the road away from them.

Police say officers eventually caught up to Hungate and placed him into custody.

According to the affidavit, police noticed blood on Hungate’s face from the victim defending himself with a broom handle.

Officials say Hungate was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail and booked on two counts of intimidation with a deadly weapon.

EPD: Man arrested after threatening victim with box cutter
EPD: Man arrested after threatening victim with box cutter(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Suspect tries to kiss officer during arrest
Police: Suspect tries to kiss officer during arrest
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed more than 250 bills into law from the past legislative...
Several new Indiana laws take effect July 1
Diamante Jones
EPD: Weed, fentanyl, cocaine, gun, & $12K found in apartment
EPD looking for women accused of taking $1,800 in glasses frames
EPD looking for women accused of taking $1,800 in glasses frames
Newburgh woman worried about invasive species at Overlook
Newburgh woman worried about invasive species at Overlook

Latest News

Fireworks display cancelled at Scales Lake Park
The finish line at Ellis Park in Henderson, Ky.
The Stephen Foster Stakes: The first grade one race in Ellis Park history
New Pigeon Township Trustee selected in Evansville
New Pigeon Township Trustee selected in Evansville
CenterPoint gives update on power outage repairs
CenterPoint gives update on power outage repairs