Torres wins Friday finale at Ellis Park; now looks forward to Grade I Stephen Foster

HENDERSON, KY. (WFIE) - It’s the final weekend of the “Churchill at Ellis Park” meet, and Friday was basically, the calm before the storm. That’s because Saturday is the $1,000,000 Stephen Foster Stakes, plus, five other stakes races, including two Grade II’s.

As for Friday, the racing was hot, as everyone sweated thru the high heat and humidity. They also started over an hour early, at 10:30 a.m., to beat some of the heat, so let’s show you a race. This one, a $120,000 dollar maiden special weight, for 3 year-olds and up, going 1 1/4 miles on dirt.



On the first pass-by, the 1 “Surface to Air”, the 5 “Route Runner”, and the 10 “Soybean Man” are all in front. By the time they start to round the second turn, “Route Runner” has the lead, but just barely, over “Illegal”. Then, as they come down the stretch, “Route Runner” is still in front, trying to hang on. “Surface to Air” is trying his best to apply some pressure, along with “Illegal”, but the Steve Asmussen-trained “Route Runner” is just too tough for them. He holds strong, and extends to win it, by two lengths, over “Surface to Air”.

Jockey Cristian Torres had the winning ride, and he’ll be riding “Last Samurai” in tomorrow’s Stephen Foster Stakes -- a horse with 6 wins, who’s banked over $2,000,000.

“Last Samurai, he’s a great horse. I love the way he runs for me,” said Torres. “He’s the kind of horse. that he proved himself against these kind of horses. We already ran against a couple of them in Arkansas at Oaklawn, and he ran pretty good, so we’re hoping for a good race tomorrow. It’s a wide open race, “Proxy”, “Stilleto Boy”, “Smile Happy” -- he’s a great horse. On paper, he’s the horse to beat, but it’s a wide-open race; anything can happen.”



First post on Saturday is slated for 11:45 a.m., and the first-ever Grade I race to run at Ellis, the Stephen Foster, starts approximately at 4:25 p.m.

