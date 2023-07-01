Birthday Club
Stephen Foster Stakes begins Saturday at Ellis Park

Stephen Foster Stakes begins Saturday at Ellis Park
By Brian Cissell
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - If you’re staying in the Tri-State for the holiday weekend, leaders with Ellis Park hope you will head to the track in Henderson where history will be made.

The big event taking place Saturday is the Stephen Foster Stakes. Saturday’s race will be the first grade one stakes at Ellis Park.

The race is the last of the Churchill Downs spring series leaders moved to Ellis Park.

It is bringing some of the best jockeys in the world to Henderson.

The winner will compete in the Breeders’ Cup Classic in California.

Matt Pressley, the general manager at Ellis Park, says there has been a huge outpouring of support to get Ellis ready to host.

Pressley hopes a large crowd shows up tomorrow to be there for the historic moment.

“So far for the meet we’ve seen good crowds, said Pressley. “You know the heat can be a deterrent for some however I would challenge them to come out and see what type of event we have planned tomorrow for the grade one stakes Foster.”

Pressley says they are well prepared to handle the heat- and are taking precautions with extra water stations for and cooling blankets for the horses.

The Stephen Foster Stakes starts at 4:26 p.m.

