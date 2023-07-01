Severe thunderstorm watch in effect until 9pm CDT

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Severe thunderstorm watch until 9pm CDT for the entire Tri-State. We’re expecting more storms with damaging winds, large hail, torrential rain and frequent deadly lightning. Be ready to move to shelter if severe weather approaches. Flash flooding will also be a risk this afternoon and evening. Storms will blow up rapidly as temperatures approach 90 degrees this afternoon. If you are going to be outdoors or away from home, make sure you have the 14 First Alert weather app set to give you alerts and notifications. NOAA weather radio is also an excellent source for warnings. More heat and storms on the way for Sunday.

