Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect until 9pm CDT

Damaging winds and large hail possible
WFIE Alert Day
WFIE Alert Day(WFIE)
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Severe thunderstorm watch until 9pm CDT for the entire Tri-State. We’re expecting more storms with damaging winds, large hail, torrential rain and frequent deadly lightning. Be ready to move to shelter if severe weather approaches. Flash flooding will also be a risk this afternoon and evening. Storms will blow up rapidly as temperatures approach 90 degrees this afternoon. If you are going to be outdoors or away from home, make sure you have the 14 First Alert weather app set to give you alerts and notifications. NOAA weather radio is also an excellent source for warnings. More heat and storms on the way for Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed more than 250 bills into law from the past legislative...
Several new Indiana laws take effect July 1
Evansville man sentenced in Illinois murder
Evansville man sentenced in Illinois murder
Deputies: Man beats woman, sets camper on fire
Deputies: Man beats woman, sets camper on fire
Lightning caught on camera hitting top of Deaconess
Lightning caught on camera hitting top of Deaconess
The Supreme Court is seen, Friday, June 30, 2023, as decisions are expected in Washington. (AP...
The Supreme Court rejects Biden’s plan to wipe away $400 billion in student loan debt

Latest News

WFIE Alert Day
More severe storms Saturday
14 First Alert Forecast 6/30 4pm
On Alert for hazardous heat and severe storms this weekend
WFIE Alert Day
On Alert for hazardous heat and severe storms this weekend