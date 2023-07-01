Birthday Club
Perry Co. man sentenced to 40 years in prison on child molestation charges
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - According to the Perry County Prosecutor’s Office, a Cannelton man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison on 2 counts of child molesting.

[Previous Story: Perry Co. man charged with child molestation]

Officials say Nathan Bary plead guilty to two counts of child molesting as level one felonies. His guilty plea sentenced him to 20 years at the Indiana Department of Correction on each count.

Prosecutors say both child molesting counts added up to a 40-year prison sentence.

Bary was taken into custody back in March after police conducted an investigation.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

