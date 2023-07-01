Owensboro Convention Center to host 4th Fest

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - On Tuesday, the Owensboro Convention Center will be hosting the 9th annual 4th Fest Independence Day celebration.

According to Visit Owensboro, the event will take place from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Concessions will be available on site that include Black Angus burgers, Kentucky Legend hot dogs, jumbo Bavarian soft pretzels, cotton candy and Dippin’ Dots.

Organizers say individual tickets for the event start at $10 per person.

Officials say kids activities and inflatables will be free and open to the public from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The fireworks display is set to begin at approximately 9:15 p.m.

