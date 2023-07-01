Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Owensboro Convention Center to host 4th Fest

Charlotte-Mecklenburg's police chief is expressing concerns about the plan for the Fourth of...
Charlotte-Mecklenburg's police chief is expressing concerns about the plan for the Fourth of July fireworks display at the U.S. Whitewater Center.(Source: Pexels)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - On Tuesday, the Owensboro Convention Center will be hosting the 9th annual 4th Fest Independence Day celebration.

According to Visit Owensboro, the event will take place from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Concessions will be available on site that include Black Angus burgers, Kentucky Legend hot dogs, jumbo Bavarian soft pretzels, cotton candy and Dippin’ Dots.

Organizers say individual tickets for the event start at $10 per person.

Officials say kids activities and inflatables will be free and open to the public from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The fireworks display is set to begin at approximately 9:15 p.m.

Click here to purchase tickets for the event.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed more than 250 bills into law from the past legislative...
Several new Indiana laws take effect July 1
Evansville man sentenced in Illinois murder
Evansville man sentenced in Illinois murder
Deputies: Man beats woman, sets camper on fire
Deputies: Man beats woman, sets camper on fire
Lightning caught on camera hitting top of Deaconess
Lightning caught on camera hitting top of Deaconess
The Supreme Court is seen, Friday, June 30, 2023, as decisions are expected in Washington. (AP...
The Supreme Court rejects Biden’s plan to wipe away $400 billion in student loan debt

Latest News

Perry Co. man sentenced to 40 years in prison on child molestation charges
Perry Co. man sentenced to 40 years in prison on child molestation charges
OPD lieutenant retires after 20 years of service
OPD lieutenant retires after 20 years of service
Diamante Jones
EPD: Weed, fentanyl, cocaine, gun, & $12K found in apartment
Kyle Johnson
Police: Suspect tries to kiss officer during arrest