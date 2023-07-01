OPD lieutenant retires after 20 years of service

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Lieutenant Randall Foster has retired after 20 years of service with the Owensboro Police Department.

Officials say, during his time with OPD, Foster served as a patrol officer, school resource officer, crisis negotiator and an honor guard member.

Foster also served as a drone team member, sergeant and lieutenant over patrol, sergeant over juvenile investigations and lieutenant over the professional standards unit.

Foster’s last day with OPD was June 30.

