OPD lieutenant retires after 20 years of service

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Lieutenant Randall Foster has retired after 20 years of service with the Owensboro Police Department.

Officials say, during his time with OPD, Foster served as a patrol officer, school resource officer, crisis negotiator and an honor guard member.

Foster also served as a drone team member, sergeant and lieutenant over patrol, sergeant over juvenile investigations and lieutenant over the professional standards unit.

Foster’s last day with OPD was June 30.

