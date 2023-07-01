Newburgh woman worried about invasive species at Overlook

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The people of Newburgh are concerned about an invasive species at Overlook Park.

City officials say there’s a number of things at the park that have deteriorated over time. The city keeps track of some of it, while the Army Corps of Engineers handles the rest.

Newburgh resident, Melinda Mitchell says she’s worried the oldest trees in the park could effectively be smothered to death.

“It’s been a park that I’ve been going to since grade school,” said Mitchell

The Overlook Park actually overlooks the old Newburgh Lock and Dam, at least when the trees are down.

“The view is pretty much gone unless you’re a really tall person, which I’m not,” said Mitchell.

Mitchell can remember sledding there back when all you had to do was try not to hit the pond at the base of the hill.

“If you did, you hoped it was frozen solid,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell says now excessive growth has made it narrower and the trees are being consumed.

“If you look up in the trees where the vines are, it’s smothering the trees,” said Mitchell. “The only thing that’s living on there is the invasive species.”

Mitchell, the town of Newburgh and others have been trying to address these problems since at least 2018.

“A couple gentlemen helped me go all on this side of the park and we cut all the English ivy that was smothering the trees,” said Mitchell.

The city even went as far as using goats to eat the ivy, but if you go there now, the vines are back just as strong, the trees obstructing the view are there.

“This is the Corp’s responsibility to keep this clean,” says Mitchell.

Mitchell says the vines are a different matter entirely.

“Everything has to be ground up, there is nothing left that can be saved,” Mitchell explains. “The weight of the vines have pretty much smothered out everything.”

The town and the corps say they keep up with basic maintenance, but Mitchell says she worries the vines are simply too much to handle.

The town manager says they lease a small portion of the trail and bathroom facilities while the rest is maintained by the Army Corps.

The Army Corps says they’d take care of those trees, but they leave most of it to the town of Newburgh.

Mitchell says she just wants to help orchestrate something to try to clean things up.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.