New Pigeon Township Trustee selected in Evansville

By Jordan Yaney
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say there’s a new Pigeon Township Trustee, following the resignation of Mariama Wilson.

Ruby McGlown was selected to fill the vacant office at a caucus this morning.

McGlown has served on the Pigeon Township advisory board for several years. The vacancy comes after Mariama Wilson resigned from the office last month.

As we reported, Wilson is one of three people facing federal charges after officials say she was profiting off taxpayer money in an illegal kickback scheme.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

