More severe storms Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Storms rolled through parts of the Tri-State again early Saturday morning. Nearly an inch of rain fell at Evansville Regional Airport as a cluster of severe storms tracked from Edwards and Wabash counties in Illinois through Gibson, Vanderburgh, Warrick, Spencer and Daviess Co. Kentucky. 70mph winds were recorded near Darmstadt around 1:15 a.m. Some wind damage reported around the area. The entire Tri-State is in a level 3 of 5 risk for severe weather again Saturday afternoon and evening. Damaging winds and torrential rain will be the main threats. Highs will reach 90 in areas that clear, with feels like temperatures topping near 105. The stormy pattern will continue into Sunday, then should ease up as we start the work week.

