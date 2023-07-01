Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Lilly King wins 100-meter Breaststroke to sweep breaststroke events at National Championships

Lilly King at 2022 World Swimming Championships in Australia
Lilly King at 2022 World Swimming Championships in Australia(Lilly King's Facebook)
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana University Swim Club’s (ISC) Lilly King completed her sweep of breaststroke titles on Friday, June 30 at the Phillips 66 National Championships in front of a home crowd inside the Indiana University Natatorium in Indianapolis.

King won the 100-meter breaststroke in 1:04.75, her first time under 1:05 since Olympic trials in 2021. King was around six tenths of a second from her world record 1:04.13, set at the 2017 World Championships.

Current IU student-athlete Josh Matheny doubled his duties at the Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships this July, qualifying in the 100-meter breaststroke on Friday with a second-place finish. His 59.20 set a personal best, beating his previous 59.44 set in his long course national title a year ago. Matheny previously qualified for his first senior World Championships in the 200-meter event on Wednesday.

Of Indiana’s 10 final swims on Friday, seven were in the 100 breast and  six Hoosiers finished top 13 in that event. Like Matheny, ISC’s Cody Miller also swam under a minute, going 59.85 to finish fourth. Training Partner Annie Lazor (1:07.77) finished sixth in the women’s event, while IU juniors Maxwell Reich (1:00.88) and Jassen Yep (1:01.08) placed 10th and 13th, respectively, for the men.

Breaststroke U completed a dominant week at the long course championships, collecting five world qualifying bids, six medals and 10 top-10 finishes between the three distances.

Saturday, July 1 marks the final day of the Phillips 66 National Championships in Indianapolis. The women’s 1,500-meter freestyle, men’s 800-yard freestyle, 200-yard individual medley and 50-yard freestyle will be contested on the final day.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overturned mobile home in Gibson Co.
Power outages, widespread damage due to storm
Update: Babysitter accused of showing kids how to snort pills
Update: Babysitter accused of showing kids how to snort pills
File Graphic
18-year-old treated for gunshot wound in Evansville
EKU Tackles Teacher Shortage with Online Option 9 Route to Teacher Certification
WFIE Alert Day
On alert for poor air quality, heat, and scattered strong storms

Latest News

Evansville Otters to host preseason tryouts
Otters’ late rally falls short at Joliet
Led by a stifling defensive effort, the University of Evansville women’s basketball team...
Two meets at Angel Mounds highlight UE Cross Country Schedule
(Source: USI)
Huffnagel; Goodin, named ONB/USI Student-Athletes of the Year
LPGA Senior Tour Championship Rd 2
Highlights: Day 2 of the LPGA Senior Tour Championship