Lilly King wins 100-meter Breaststroke to sweep breaststroke events at National Championships

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana University Swim Club’s (ISC) Lilly King completed her sweep of breaststroke titles on Friday, June 30 at the Phillips 66 National Championships in front of a home crowd inside the Indiana University Natatorium in Indianapolis.

King won the 100-meter breaststroke in 1:04.75, her first time under 1:05 since Olympic trials in 2021. King was around six tenths of a second from her world record 1:04.13, set at the 2017 World Championships.

Current IU student-athlete Josh Matheny doubled his duties at the Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships this July, qualifying in the 100-meter breaststroke on Friday with a second-place finish. His 59.20 set a personal best, beating his previous 59.44 set in his long course national title a year ago. Matheny previously qualified for his first senior World Championships in the 200-meter event on Wednesday.

Of Indiana’s 10 final swims on Friday, seven were in the 100 breast and six Hoosiers finished top 13 in that event. Like Matheny, ISC’s Cody Miller also swam under a minute, going 59.85 to finish fourth. Training Partner Annie Lazor (1:07.77) finished sixth in the women’s event, while IU juniors Maxwell Reich (1:00.88) and Jassen Yep (1:01.08) placed 10th and 13th, respectively, for the men.

Breaststroke U completed a dominant week at the long course championships, collecting five world qualifying bids, six medals and 10 top-10 finishes between the three distances.

Saturday, July 1 marks the final day of the Phillips 66 National Championships in Indianapolis. The women’s 1,500-meter freestyle, men’s 800-yard freestyle, 200-yard individual medley and 50-yard freestyle will be contested on the final day.

