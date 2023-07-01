Huffnagel; Goodin, named ONB/USI Student-Athletes of the Year

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Director of Athletics Jon Mark Hall announced that seniors Noah Hufnagel (Santa Claus, Indiana) and Allie Goodin (Evansville, Indiana) have been named the recipients of the 2023 Old National Bank/USI Male and Female Student Athlete of the Year awards.

Hufnagel competed an outstanding career for Men’s Cross Country/Track & Field by winning a combined four Ohio Valley Conference titles during the 2022-23 academic year. He was named the OVC Athlete of the Championship after winning the OVC Cross Country title in the fall.

The kinesiology major returned to the track to capture an OVC title in the indoor 3,000 meters while earning an OVC podium finish with a second-place showing in the 5,000 meters.

Hufnagel capped off the year by being named both the OVC Track Athlete of the Year as well as the OVC Athlete of the Championship after capturing both the 5,000 and 10,000-meter titles at the OVC Outdoor Championships.

Goodin finished her collegiate softball career with a bang, earning co-OVC Player of the Year honors as well as third-team NFCA All-Midwest Region honors in USI’s inaugural season of Division I competition.

Starting all 44 games, Goodin was second in the OVC with a .412 overall batting average while also ranking second with 16 doubles and 40 RBI in 2023. She also posted a 1.134 OPS and hit seven home runs. She paced the league in conference-only play with a .442 batting average and 30 RBI.

Goodin, a management major, closed out the 2023 season by earning OVC All-Tournament honors after hitting .500 with a home run and three RBI in USI’s three games at the OVC Tournament. Her efforts helped USI Softball finish third in the OVC regular-season standings before winning its opening game in the OVC Tournament.

Both Goodin and Hufnagel were named Academic All-District for both their athletic and academic accomplishments.

Previous winners of the ONB/USI Male Student Athlete of the Year award were Duncan Bray (2003, 2004; soccer), Matt Keener (2005; baseball), Chris Thompson (2006; basketball), Melvin Hall (2007; basketball), Paul Jellema (2008; cross country/track), Shaun Larsen (2009; baseball), Jamar Smith (2010; basketball), Trevor Leach (2011; baseball), Dustin Emerick (2012; cross country & track), Michael Jordan (2013; cross country & track), Johnnie Guy (2014, 2016; cross country & track), Tyler Pence (2015, cross country & track), Jeril Taylor (2017, basketball), Alex Stein (2018, 2019; basketball), Josh Price (2021; basketball) and Titus Winders (2022; cross country/track & field). The award was not presented in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Past winners of the ONB/USI Female Student Athlete of the Year award were Shannon Wells (2003, volleyball), Jenny Farmer (2004; cross country/track), Heather Cooksey (2005; cross country/track), Laura Ellerbusch (2006; volleyball), Allison Shafer (2007; cross country/track), Kristin Eickholt (2008; softball), Mary Ballinger (2009, 2010; cross country/track), Danielle LaGrange (2011, 2012; volleyball), Susan Ellsperman (2013; soccer), Anna Hackert (2014; basketball), MacKenzie Dorsam (2015; softball), Haley Hodges (2016 & 2017; softball) and Emily Roberts (2016; cross country/track), Kaydie Grooms (2018; basketball), Jennifer Leonhardt (2019; softball), Jennifer Comastri (2021; cross country/track & field) and Cameron Hough (2022; cross country/track & field). The award was not presented in 2020 due to COVID-19.

