Highlights: Day 2 of the LPGA Senior Tour Championship

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - If you like great golf, Jasper’s the place to be this weekend. Sultan’s Run Golf Club is hosting the Legends of the LPGA Senior Tour Championship. Let’s get right to the action, up at beautiful Sultan’s Run, which was once a horse farm, over three decades ago, but since 1992, it’s been one of the toughest courses in the state.



Because of Thursday’s storms, they played most of round one and two, on Friday. Let’s start on hole 17, where Laura Diaz is sizing up a birdie opportunity. She needs to curl it from left to right, and she does so perfectly. Nice birdie for Diaz, who sits at 3-under.



Next up on 17, is Christa Johnson, and here’s her second shot from the fairway. It’s a beautiful iron shot, onto the green. From there, she has a chance for a birdie too, and look at this putt: downhill, breaking left to right, and she buries it! Christa Johnson is also at 3-under.

Over on 18, check out this putt from Jill McGill. She finished at +5, but ends her day, with this dramatic birdie putt, that just rolls in. Wow!



Also on 18, Karrie Webb finishing her day, and she barely misses birdie here, but she’ll take the solid par.



Back on 17, Trish Johnson chipping on her third shot just off the green, and that’s a great chip. That leaves her a manageable par, and she nails it, and she goes into the clubhouse, with a 3-stroke lead, and 8-under.

“It’s a short golf course. If you hit your driver well, you have a lot of short irons in, but you have to hit your driver well and the greens aren’t easy,” said current leader, Trish Johnson. “There’s a lot of undulating putts out there, and I had a lot this afternoon -- just little 3 to 4-footers, but they’re breaking 6 to 8 inches; they’re scary. It gives you lots of opportunities if you drive the ball well. You’ve got a lot of short iron shots in, and that’s probably the best part of my game in general. It’s great to be here and there’s something about Indiana I quite like.”

“I felt like a left a few shots out there, but I stayed in touch with Trish,” said Australian golf legend, Karrie Webb. “It’s never easy having a big lead to start the day, so hopefully, I can get off to a good start and put a little bit of pressure on her tomorrow morning.”

Through two rounds, Bristol, England native Trish Johnson leads at -8. Australian Karrie Webb and Becky Morgan are tied at -5. Then, 5 players are tied at 3-under par. Final round starts early Saturday morning, at 7:30 a.m. eastern time.

