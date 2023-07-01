Birthday Club
Fireworks on the Ohio to return Tuesday in Evansville

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Tuesday, Fireworks on the Ohio returns on the Evansville Riverfront for Independence Day.

Officials say Southeast Riverside will close from Court Street to Cherry Street beginning at 7 a.m. until the event ends that night.

Officials want to remind people to not bring animals unless they’re service animals. They say to not bring your own fireworks, bicycles, scooters, skate boards or roller blades or drones.

The event opens at 6 p.m. and fireworks start around 9:15 p.m.

EPD searching for suspect who stole a moped
Newburgh woman worried about invasive species at Overlook
Stephen Foster Stakes begins Saturday at Ellis Park
