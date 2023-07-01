Birthday Club
EPD: Weed, fentanyl, cocaine, gun, & $12K found in apartment

Diamante Jones
Diamante Jones(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man who has been convicted of dealing drugs is accused of doing it again.

31-year-old Diamante Jones is being held in jail on a $300,500 bond.

Police say the drug task force had information that Jones was dealing and conducted at least two controlled buys of fentanyl pills.

They then got a search warrant for his Lodge Avenue apartment.

Police say spotted Jones walk out of the apartment and get into a car.

When they approached him, they say he wasn’t cooperative.

Inside the car, police say marijuana was in plain view. They say they also found two fentanyl pills.

Inside the apartment, police say the items they found include at least 29 grams of marijuana, about 100 grams of fentanyl, 51 grams of cocaine, a gun, and $12,000 in cash.

