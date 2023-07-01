EPD searching for suspect who stole a moped

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police officials say they are looking for a suspect involved in an auto theft.

Officials say police are asking for your help in identifying a man who, they say, stole an employee’s blue moped from the parking lot of Taco John’s on St. Joseph Avenue.

Police say the moped was stolen on June 27.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact police.

