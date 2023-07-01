Birthday Club
EPD searching for suspect who stole a moped

EPD searching for suspect who stole a moped
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police officials say they are looking for a suspect involved in an auto theft.

Officials say police are asking for your help in identifying a man who, they say, stole an employee’s blue moped from the parking lot of Taco John’s on St. Joseph Avenue.

Police say the moped was stolen on June 27.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact police.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

