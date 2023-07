EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are hoping you’ll recognize four women captured on surveillance.

They say the women stole over $1,800 worth of glasses frames and sunglasses from LensCrafters at the Macy’s side of Eastland Mall.

You can contact the Adult Investigations Unit at 812-435-6232 with information.

