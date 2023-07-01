CenterPoint gives update on power outage repairs

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - CenterPoint Energy gave an update Saturday on their efforts to restore power to several customers.

CenterPoint officials say new rounds of severe weather overnight caused even more outages. Some customers have been without power since Thursday’s storms.

[Previous Story: CenterPoint: Some customers may be without power through weekend]

Officials say more than 65 crews are still working around the clock to bring power back to everyone, but with each new round of weather, more outages are occurring.

