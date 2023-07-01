Birthday Club
On alert for scattered severe storms and heat

WFIE Alert Day
WFIE Alert Day
By Robinson Miles
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Scattered storms will move across the tri-state this afternoon, bringing with them the potential for damaging winds and large hail. High temperatures paired with high humidity will also cause heat index values to reach triple digits.

A severe thunderstorm watch is already in effect for much of the tri-state. Scattered storms will start to hit in the late afternoon/early evening. Similar to the storms that came through the area on Thursday morning, large hail and damaging winds are the primary hazards. Flash flooding is also possible.

Isolated severe storms are also possible on Sunday afternoon.

