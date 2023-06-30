Birthday Club
Woman gets probation after pleading guilty to 7 felony animal cruelty counts

By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman was sentenced in Vanderburgh County after pleading guilty to seven felony county of animal cruelty.

Prosecutor Diana Moers says Shayna Faye Burko got two years of probation. Moers had asked for prison time instead.

This comes after deputies and animal control officers were called last to July to a home on Mooring Road.

Officials say Burko was supposed be taking care of her mother’s dogs, but they were found in horrific conditions.

They say the extreme malnourishment and neglect so bad that deputies testified they could smell the odor coming from inside the house from the street.

The home was filled with urine, feces, and dead dogs—including a German Shepherd in a kennel with bags of dog food next to it, a decapitated dog, a dog (still alive) but missing a paw, and a dog limb found in a hallway.

Moers says Burko admitted to knowing the dogs were in the home and failing to care for them.

She says Burko was also in violation of the conditions of her bail, which included a prohibition from animal possession.

Moers says evidence was given at sentencing that shows Burko is currently living with animals.

Her grandmother testified that it’s a puppy who is “service dog.”

A part of the sentencing, the judge said Burko is allowed to live with animals, as long as they do not belong to her. She’s also allowed to keep her purported service dog.

“The Defendant’s horrific actions are absolutely shocking to the conscience. What is more, this is not her first time and the evidence today from both the prosecution and the defense was that she still has access to animals despite the court previously ordering her not to. I am happy to report that we requested the maximum executed sentence today of four years, noting prior criminal history of the same nature, violation of conditions of bail and the egregiousness of the crime itself. The court found none of those statutorily aggravating circumstances applied and sentenced the Defendant to two years of probation,” said Moers.

Burko has a prior conviction in Warrick County that included three counts of animal cruelty.

Shayna Burko
Shayna Burko(Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

