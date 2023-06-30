Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Thousands of people still without power after severe weather

Thousands of people still without power after severe weather
By Jacee Caldwell
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Thousands are still without power in the Tri-State as the heat index passes the 100-degree mark.

CenterPoint Energy calls the damage to electrical lines ‘extensive.’

Company leaders say they are working as fast as they can but until the power is back on, some residents are feeling the consequences.

Officials say multiple Evansville residents are relying on generators.

“We have been without power since about 10:30 a.m. yesterday morning,” said Evansville resident, Maleah Cook.

CenterPoint says at one point over 30,000 customers were without power and over 5,000 are still without power.

Officials say with temperatures rising, no power means no air conditioning.

“It’s been super hot. We had a generator that we used from down the street, and they let us like charge our phones, use a fan for a little bit. It cooled off for a little bit but then it instantly got right back hot,” said Cook.

CenterPoint says some customers won’t see their power restored until Monday.

“We will be working around the clock until we restore all our customers,” said CenterPoint Energy Senior Communication Specialist, Erin Merris.

More severe weather is expected this weekend, which could cause more delays.

CenterPoint advises everyone to stay 35 feet away from any fallen power lines.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overturned mobile home in Gibson Co.
Power outages, widespread damage due to storm
Update: Babysitter accused of showing kids how to snort pills
Update: Babysitter accused of showing kids how to snort pills
File Graphic
18-year-old treated for gunshot wound in Evansville
EKU Tackles Teacher Shortage with Online Option 9 Route to Teacher Certification
WFIE Alert Day
On alert for poor air quality, heat, and scattered strong storms

Latest News

A large tree fallen on top of three homes on Weinbach Avenue.
Fallen trees damage homes, block roadways in Evansville
Patoka residents Ashley and Michael Lewis are asking for the community's help.
Patoka couple loses home following damaging storms
Archery championship kicks off Friday in Evansville
Archery championship kicks off Friday in Evansville
Evansville gas station lowers prices and donates portion of profits to veteran families
Evansville gas station lowers prices and donates portion of profits to veteran families