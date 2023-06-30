Thousands of people still without power after severe weather

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Thousands are still without power in the Tri-State as the heat index passes the 100-degree mark.

CenterPoint Energy calls the damage to electrical lines ‘extensive.’

Company leaders say they are working as fast as they can but until the power is back on, some residents are feeling the consequences.

Officials say multiple Evansville residents are relying on generators.

“We have been without power since about 10:30 a.m. yesterday morning,” said Evansville resident, Maleah Cook.

CenterPoint says at one point over 30,000 customers were without power and over 5,000 are still without power.

Officials say with temperatures rising, no power means no air conditioning.

“It’s been super hot. We had a generator that we used from down the street, and they let us like charge our phones, use a fan for a little bit. It cooled off for a little bit but then it instantly got right back hot,” said Cook.

CenterPoint says some customers won’t see their power restored until Monday.

“We will be working around the clock until we restore all our customers,” said CenterPoint Energy Senior Communication Specialist, Erin Merris.

More severe weather is expected this weekend, which could cause more delays.

CenterPoint advises everyone to stay 35 feet away from any fallen power lines.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.