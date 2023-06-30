Birthday Club
Suspicious package found at Ivy Tech

By WFIE Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating after a suspicious package was found at Ivy Tech.

Officials say they were called out around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday when someone found the package at the campus off North First Avenue.

Security on site told officers they heard a loud bang.

That’s when they found the package behind the bookstore.

Police called in the Hazardous Devices Unit who said the package was not dangerous.

