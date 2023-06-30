Birthday Club
Severe weather causes major flooding in Henderson

By A’Leeyah Ponder
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Several parts of Henderson were flooded as a result of the severe weather.

City roadways were flooded, sewage drains were covered with debris and some businesses off Green Street experienced flood water flowing through their front door.

A2Z Smoke and Vape employee, Kelci Patacsil says the shop had water spilling into the storefront. She says a young man noticed the flooding on Green Street and their store front and decided to clear debris from the drain; and his name is Mason Stone.

Stone is a 20-year-old Henderson native. He says he decided to put a social media trend into action after seeing his neighborhood and surrounding communities experience extreme flooding.

“A lot of people have cleared the drains on TikTok and it seemed to work and clear the roads so I decided to come and do it myself and it seemed to work out a bit,” said Stone.

He says he spent a couple hours clearing the drains, removing rags, dirt, trash and other debris that was covering the drains.

Patacsil says Stone’s act of kindness helped stop the flooding in their smoke shop and made it possible for the store to stay open despite the storm.

