Severe threat continues into Thursday evening

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A third round of strong to severe thunderstorms will continue through midnight Thursday. The severe thunderstorm watch is extended until 9pm. The storms have produced much-needed rainfall across the Tri-State, but much of it has run off because of how quickly it fell. Evansville Regional Airport picked up a record 1.84″ of rainfall to shatter the 2020 record of 1.15″. The main threat with Thursday evening’s storms will be damaging winds and flash flooding, in addition to frequent cloud-to-ground lightning. The area remains at risk for severe weather again on Friday and Saturday. Several more rounds of storms are possible. Oppressive heat will settle in between storms with highs topping out in the middle 90s Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.