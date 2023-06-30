Several new Indiana laws take effect July 1

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed more than 250 bills into law during the last legislative session. Those new laws take effect July 1.

We’ve gathered some of the more notable laws starting next month.

HB1200 amends a longstanding Indiana law. Starting July 1, people under 18-years-old can sit in the bar section of a restaurant, as long as they are with a parent, guardian or family member that is of legal drinking age.

The new law still won’t allow minors to sit at the bar top, but it does overturn a long-standing Indiana law that wouldn’t allow those under 21 to sit at tables in the bar area.

HB1177 provides state funds to school districts, allowing teachers to enroll in optional firearm safety training. This is in an effort to protect students in the event of a school shooting.

The training would be fully funded by the state, and would cost nothing for the district or teacher. There will also be firearm safety information for students to prevent accidental shootings.

HB1608 bans Kindergarten through 3rd grade teachers from teaching gender or human sexuality to children. The law also forbids teachers from answering student’s questions about these topics.

If a student changes their name, pronoun or gender identity, the teacher must write to the parent or guardian and let them know.

HB1015 is a law we’ve told you about in the past. Traffic cameras are coming to INDOT work zones. Those cameras can take a picture of a speeding car’s license plate and mail them a warning or ticket.

If you are speeding my more than 11 MPH, you could be mailed a warning, or a ticket of $75. A second offense would be a $150 fine.

As we reported, cameras are expected to be operational in four locations on July 1.

SB1 is another law we’ve reported on in the past. It expands the state’s crisis response team for mental health emergencies. Under this new law, the 811 crisis hotline will be available 24 hours a day through expanded funding.

