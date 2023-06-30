Red Cross to host “Celebrate Freedom” blood drive

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Red Cross is looking for volunteers to help with their “Celebrate Freedom” blood drive on Thursday.

Officials are looking for anyone willing to donate blood.

The blood drive is set for Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Officials say the blood drive is in the community room at the Red Cross location on Stockwell Road in Evansville.

Click here to reserve your sport for the blood drive.

