Red Cross to host “Celebrate Freedom” blood drive

Red Cross to host "Celebrate Freedom" blood drive
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Red Cross is looking for volunteers to help with their “Celebrate Freedom” blood drive on Thursday.

Officials are looking for anyone willing to donate blood.

The blood drive is set for Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Officials say the blood drive is in the community room at the Red Cross location on Stockwell Road in Evansville.

Click here to reserve your sport for the blood drive.

