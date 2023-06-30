Patoka couple loses home following damaging storms

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WFIE) - Tri-State residents continue to recover from a day of severe weather.

In Patoka, a couple is picking up the pieces, and trying to find their footing after losing their first home.

“Feels like its, not real,” Michael Lewis said.

Michael and Ashley Lewis weren’t home when it happened, and luckily, neither were their animals.

“I just keep thinking what if my wife was there, what if my dogs were there,” Michael said.

Michael says his neighbor rushed to the home to see if Ashley was trapped inside. Although no one was hurt, the home is a total loss.

“As soon as it happened, he ran over in the middle of the storm and stuck his head through the window to make sure my wife wasn’t home,” Michael said.

Losing their home is another tragedy they’ve been left to navigate. Michael and Ashley says they lost their twin children just last year.

“What kind of sucks is that it’s our first home,” Michael said.

It’s a home they’ve made their own, citing countless hours and a lot of money fixing the place up with a baby due in November.

“I bawled my eyes out because all my son’s stuff is gone, everything we worked for is gone,” Ashley said.

The couple says they jus had their gender-reveal party, celebrating a joyful milestone, now clouded by the search for a new place to live.

“I’ve been working my butt off at work, we stuck a couple thousand dollars of electrical work and water pipes,” Michael said. “We were getting ready to paint it, retar the roof, well that didn’t get to happen.”

They say they didn’t have any insurance on the home, insurance they planned on getting next week.

The gifts from their baby shower are trapped inside the home they can’t get into. They’ve turned to their community for help as they try to navigate another loss in their lives.

“Day by day, family and friends helping out,” Michael said. “Coming together I guess.”

The couple says they’re thankful for the people who have already donated to their GoFundMe, and who’ve reached out to them privately to help.

They say the best way to reach them is on their Facebook page if you’re looking to help out with clothes or other miscellaneous items.

