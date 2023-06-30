Newburgh man sentenced to 5 years in prison on child pornography charges

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities say a Newburgh man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of child sexual abuse material.

[Previous Story: Man arrested, indicted on child porn charges after Newburgh FBI search]

Officials say 46-year-old Phillip Abell of Newburgh was arrested back in January of 2020 after FBI agents executed a search warrant at Abell’s home.

Authorities say FBI agents located and seized a custom built desktop where Abell admitted to using a file sharing program for the last three years to search for child sexual abuse material.

Officials say Abell must now register as a sex offender

