Lightning caught on camera hitting top of Deaconess

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Caught on camera - You can see the moment lightning seems to hit the top of Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh.

It came from our Deaconess Skyvision camera.

The lightning strike happened when that wave of storms went through the Tri-State around 7:00 p.m. Thursday.

Just a few minutes later, heavy rains hit the area, and you couldn’t see see anything from this camera.

Several more photos of lightning were sent in by viewers. You can see them, as well as storm damage photos, here.

