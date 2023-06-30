Kentucky gives out $74 million in coal severance funds for FY22

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced Thursday the total numbers in coal severance funds handed down to coal-producing counties during the past fiscal year.

At home in the Tri-State, all the counties have had a part in these funds.

Leading the pack of 29 counties receiving these funds, however, are Union and Hopkins County, receiving over a combined $21 million.

“Certainly makes preparing for the future a bit easier,” Union Co. Judge Executive Adam O’Nan said.

The breakdown of funds in our area is as follows:

· Daviess - $461,962

· Henderson - $276,917

· Hopkins - $7.2M

· McLean - $2.2M

· Muhlenberg - $4.3M

· Ohio - $1.1M

· Union - $13.8M

· Webster - $2.3M

“Frankly it would be difficult if not impossible to have a low property tax like we do in Union County without the coal severance funds,” O’Nan said.

O’Nan, and Hopkins County Judge Executive Jack Whitfield say the coal industry continues to have a large impact on their counties.

“Coal has been huge for us, it’s built this county, and it continues to do great things for us,” Whitfield said.

Whitfield says although coal has been a big part of the Western Kentucky economy, numbers have gone down in recent memory.

“When I first started working underground in ‘98, we probably had 10 underground mines operating in the county, we have one now,” Whitfield said.

In Union Co., they’re home to the biggest mine in the state.

O’Nan says these funds will help with the county fairgrounds, campgrounds, and also to lure people into the county with low property taxes and high-speed internet.

“Where we don’t get internet coverage in our county, I’m committed to using these coal severance funds to make that happen,” O’Nan said.

Whitfield says traditionally the funds have helped pave roads and fund bigger county projects.

The biggest project in recent memory these funds will impact -- the sports complex in Madisonville.

“No it’s not an industry, but it’s something that brings people here, people will see the community and see how great it is,” Whitfield said.

The money is pulled from the coal severance tax through the state government.

The money is handed out quarterly to each county.

