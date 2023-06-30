Birthday Club
Fallen trees damage homes, block roadways in Evansville

By Liz DeSantis
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Work crews are responding across Evansville to clear downed trees and power lines after Thursday’s storms.

The city’s Urban Forestry’s Department has one crew that has worked through the severe weather to remove fallen trees from the roadways.

Donald Gattis is the Lead Head Cutter with the Urban Forestry crew. He said the team has been “overwhelmed” since the weather.

“Everybody was trying to work through the storms and the rain and the lightning and the wind,” he said. “It kept adding up, adding up, adding up.”

Gattis said the crew has around 50 sites that residents called in to report that his crew has to visit today.

He said he does not think his team could get to all the locations today. “Some of them are big some of them are small, it just all depends,” he said.

Gattis said the crew is prioritizing different sites based on how busy the roads are.

“Mainly it’s the main roads first, and then it’s secondary roads,” Gattis said.

The neighborhoods surrounding the University of Evansville on the eastside saw a lot of damage.

David Hicks is a landlord who owns 34 houses with his father. He says he had two of his rental homes damaged by one fallen tree on Weinbach Avenue.

A large tree fallen on top of three homes on Weinbach Avenue.
A large tree fallen on top of three homes on Weinbach Avenue.(Gray TV)

Hicks said the two houses are occupied by eight students at the nearby University of Evansville.

According to Hicks, only two students were home at the more severely damaged home when the tree fell. He said that the two students heard the wind and decided to go to the basement.

“Around that time the big limb came down,” Hicks said. “When it came down it actually shook their footing on the stairs in the basement.”

Other homeowners in the area were out in their yards today collecting sticks and getting quotes from tree removal specialists.

One homeowner, Drew Meyer had large tree limbs fall against the front of his house. He said the tree broke a window, damaged his shutters and hurt part of his roof and gutters.

Meyer said he and his wife were returning from getting dinner when they saw the tree limb strike their house.

“We’re just thankful our dog was okay,” Meyer said.

City Arborist Shawn Dickerson said he urges residents to call in any trees they find in the roads whether they think it has already been called in or not.

“A lot of people assume someone else already called something in,” Dickerson said.

To report a tree blocking a city road, people can call 911.

