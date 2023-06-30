Evansville man sentenced in Illinois murder

JEFFERSON CO., Ill. (WFIE) - An Evansville man has been sentenced to 80 years in prison after he was convicted of murder in Jefferson County, Illinois.

Deputies say 24-year-old Treyaveon D. Massie shot and killed 46-year-old Cadias D. Jackson of rural Mt. Vernon, IL in September of last year.

[Previous: 2 from Indiana arrested in connection with southern Ill. murder]

Massie was arrested along with Retha McIntire, also of Evansville.

Local reports say McIntire was sentenced last month to 25 years in prison after reaching a plea deal.

They report she pleaded guilty to felony murder and her other charges were dropped.

Treyaveon Massie and Retha McIntire, both of Evansville. (KFVS)

