Evansville man sentenced in Illinois murder
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CO., Ill. (WFIE) - An Evansville man has been sentenced to 80 years in prison after he was convicted of murder in Jefferson County, Illinois.
Deputies say 24-year-old Treyaveon D. Massie shot and killed 46-year-old Cadias D. Jackson of rural Mt. Vernon, IL in September of last year.
Massie was arrested along with Retha McIntire, also of Evansville.
Local reports say McIntire was sentenced last month to 25 years in prison after reaching a plea deal.
They report she pleaded guilty to felony murder and her other charges were dropped.
