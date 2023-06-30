Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Evansville man sentenced in Illinois murder

By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CO., Ill. (WFIE) - An Evansville man has been sentenced to 80 years in prison after he was convicted of murder in Jefferson County, Illinois.

Deputies say 24-year-old Treyaveon D. Massie shot and killed 46-year-old Cadias D. Jackson of rural Mt. Vernon, IL in September of last year.

[Previous: 2 from Indiana arrested in connection with southern Ill. murder]

Massie was arrested along with Retha McIntire, also of Evansville.

Local reports say McIntire was sentenced last month to 25 years in prison after reaching a plea deal.

They report she pleaded guilty to felony murder and her other charges were dropped.

Treyaveon Massie and Retha McIntire, both of Evansville.
Treyaveon Massie and Retha McIntire, both of Evansville. (KFVS)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overturned mobile home in Gibson Co.
Power outages, widespread damage due to storm
Update: Babysitter accused of showing kids how to snort pills
Update: Babysitter accused of showing kids how to snort pills
File Graphic
18-year-old treated for gunshot wound in Evansville
WFIE Alert Day
On alert for poor air quality, heat, and scattered strong storms
Truck runs off road in early morning crash

Latest News

CenterPoint Energy says some customers may be without power through the weekend due to...
CenterPoint: Some customers may be without power through weekend
Abortion law
Indiana Supreme Court upholds abortion ban, says state constitution gives only limited protections
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed more than 250 bills into law from the past legislative...
Several new Indiana laws take effect July 1
Deputies: Man beats woman, sets camper on fire
Deputies: Man beats woman, sets camper on fire