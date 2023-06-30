Evansville gas station lowers prices and donates portion of profits to veteran families

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Busler Enterprises teamed up with CountryMark to “Fuel Freedom” for about five hours on Friday.

Unleaded sat at $2.79 a gallon while Diesel sat at $3.35 from noon to 5 p.m. For every gallon sold, 50 cents was donated to military families.

President of Busler Enterprises, Charles Wolfinger, says the lowered prices at the pump were on purpose.

“That was also in order to help get people in here. The more we sell, the more we can donate to the military families,” explains Wolfinger.

As cars filed into the pumps to take advantage of the deals and to give back, volunteers handed out goodie bags, pumped gas, and exchanged smiles.

We caught up with two of them, Sergeant Paulina Gogel and Sergeant First Class Lucas Worthington, both with the 163rd Indiana National Guard, to ask what brought them out there and what this event means to them.

“We’re doing Fueling for Freedom. We’re raising up some money, and we’re just here to see the community and welcome them,” says Gogel, “Hopefully we can see some friendly faces, and then they get to know our faces.”

“I think that’s one of the great things about this event. It gives us an opportunity to spend some time with the community that we support and kind of get out here and meet the people that we actually get to work for,” says Worthington.

For Wolfinger, the pleasure is all theirs.

“We like to do this because they’ve earned it. They’ve earned it, and we’re blessed to be able to do it, and so we have people out here that’s pumping the gas for them and just getting the chance to talk to them and thank them for coming in,” says Wolfinger.

