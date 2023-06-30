Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Deputies: Man beats woman, sets camper on fire

Tylan Hill
Tylan Hill(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies say a woman was assaulted and a camper trailer was set on fire.

It happened around 4:45 a.m. Friday morning in the 3000 block of Old Henderson Road.

Deputies say 31-year-old Tylan Hill beat the victim, then used gasoline to set the camper on fire.

They say he ran into the woods, but then came back to the scene as they were looking for him.

Hill is charged with domestic battery, arson, and theft.

Officials say the camper was destroyed.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overturned mobile home in Gibson Co.
Power outages, widespread damage due to storm
Update: Babysitter accused of showing kids how to snort pills
Update: Babysitter accused of showing kids how to snort pills
File Graphic
18-year-old treated for gunshot wound in Evansville
WFIE Alert Day
On alert for poor air quality, heat, and scattered strong storms
Truck runs off road in early morning crash

Latest News

Shayna Burko
Woman gets probation after pleading guilty to 7 felony animal cruelty counts
Suspicious package found at Ivy Tech
Suspicious package found at Ivy Tech
Lightning caught on camera hitting top of Deaconess
Lightning caught on camera hitting top of Deaconess
WFIE
Friday Sunrise Headlines