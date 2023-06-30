Deputies: Man beats woman, sets camper on fire

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies say a woman was assaulted and a camper trailer was set on fire.

It happened around 4:45 a.m. Friday morning in the 3000 block of Old Henderson Road.

Deputies say 31-year-old Tylan Hill beat the victim, then used gasoline to set the camper on fire.

They say he ran into the woods, but then came back to the scene as they were looking for him.

Hill is charged with domestic battery, arson, and theft.

Officials say the camper was destroyed.

