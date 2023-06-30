Birthday Club
CK Newsome Center serves as cooling station in Evansville

CK Newsome Community Center
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With the hot temperatures in Evansville, CK Newsome Center has opened its doors as a place for people literally to cool off.

Officials say the CK Newsome Center lobby is open until 5 p.m.

Update: Babysitter accused of showing kids how to snort pills
