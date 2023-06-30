Archery championship kicks off Friday in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The North Region Target Championship returns to Evansville for the third straight year.

Officials say 75 Archers will make their way to Goebel Soccer Complex to begin practicing for the “Glow in the Cornfield,” “Duel in the Cornfield,” and “Battle for the Mason-Dixon” tournaments.

This weekend will feature 72 different archer events with disciplines including Barebow, Compound, Recurve, and others.

Archers attending the event range in age and skill level.

”It’s neat to bring it to Evansville,” said President of Indiana Archery Corporation, Jim Shackel. “It’s a well thought of tournament. There a lot of people from all over that come. We get a lot of good interest and press. We are really working hard, we would like to hold a national level tournament.”

The first tournament, “Glow in the Cornfield” will take place Friday at 7 p.m. and the whole event is free to the public.

