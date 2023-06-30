Birthday Club
On Alert for hazardous heat and severe storms this weekend

Several rounds of storms possible
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Thursday’s record 2.38″ of rain saturated the soil and the atmosphere.  Friday’s heat index soared into the triple digits as a result of Thursday’s rain.   Strong storms may again develop in the afternoon and evening and bring a damaging wind threat along with more heavy rainfall Friday evening.   We are on alert for more heat and storms on Saturday.  Highs will climb into the middle 90s with the heat index topping near 105-110 degrees.  The entire Tri-State is at a level 3 on a scale of 5 risk for severe storms in the afternoon and evening.   Damaging winds, large hail and torrential rainfall will be possible.   I’ve added an alert day for Sunday, since the weather conditions will be virtually the same as Saturday.  The heat and humidity will hang around through the first part of next week.   We will have a daily chance for scattered thunderstorms through next Friday.

